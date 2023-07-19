7/07/2023
Quit-Claim Deed: Western Pacific Timber, LLC to Lochsa Holdings, LLC - GOV LOT 4, LYING NORTH OF THE COUNTY LINE IN SEC 17, 38N, 15EBM, TOGETHER WITH PERPETUYAL NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENTS.
Quit-Claim Deed: Deana M. Gilmore to Tammy Sue Gilmore – PARCEL B: NESE SEC 4, 36N, 2EBM PARCEL B: 8.22 ACRES.
Quit-Claim Deed: Mary Colliton to Jeffrey Colliton/Susan Colliton – SEC 34, 37N, 1EBM EAST 75FT OF TAX NO. 3979.
7/10/23
Warranty Deed: Douglas R. Marsh/Lorna J. Marsh to Douglas R. Marsh/Lorna J. Marsh/Marsh Family Trust – LOTS 1 & 2, OROFINO RIVERSIDE TRACTS SUBDIVISION OF PT GOV LOT 13, SECTION 1, 36N, 1EBM TOGETHER WILL ALL IMPROVEMENTS, WATER, WATER RIGHTS, DITCHES, DITCH RIGHTS, EASEMENTS, HEREDITAMENTS, & APPURTENANCES THERETO.
Quit-Claim Deed: Ronald O. Carey to Sky High Building, LLC – OROFINO HOME TRACTS SEC 8, 36N, 2EBM, LOT 4, BLOCK 7.
Quit-Claim Deed: Robert S. Meade to Robert S. Meade/Cassidy N. Meade – THE WEST 495 FT OF GOV LOT 3, SEC 18, 35N, 5EBM.
Warranty Deed: Gary Glassburn/Charlene Glassburn to Stanley R. Evans/Marjorie L Evans – N1/2 SESW PT SEC 26, 36N, 4EBM.
Warranty Deed: Deborah Ann Mumma to Robert Alan Quesenberry/Quesenberry Living Trust – SWSENW, S1/2 NESENW, & N1/2 SENW SEC 2, 37N, 1EBM.
Quit-Claim Deed: Aaron T. Jacobson/Rachael C. Jacobson to Aaron T. Jacobson/Rachael C. Jacobson – SESESE OF GOV LOT 6, SEC 27, 37N, 1EBM.
7/11/23
Quit-Claim Deed Correction: Sam Jai He Chen/Hazel Xiu-Juan Chen to Sam Jai He Chen & Hazel Xiu-Juan Chen Living Trust/Sam Jai He Chen Trustee/Hazel Xiu-Juan Chen – PARCEL 1: LOT 3, BLOCK 5 LAWA VISTA ADDITIONI, ALSO A PORTION OF B STREET, PARCEL 2: THE NORTHERLY 20FT OF LOT 5 & THE SOUTHERLY 17FT OF LOT 6, BLOCK 4, GORMAN’S ADDITION TO OROFINO, SUBJECT TO ALL EASEMENTS, ETC. REF: CORRECTING 245973.
7/12/23
Warranty Deed: Kevin R. Rouse/Tracy L. Rouse to Linda A. Gregory/Fred W. Gregory – PARCEL 1: LOT 10 & 12, PINE DRIVE HEIGHTS PARCEL 2: LOT 13, PINE HEIGHTS DRIVE.
7/13/23
Warranty Deed: Len F. Blancher Revocable Trust to Shannon d. Schweitzer – LOT 7, BLOCK 8, WHISPERING PINES ADDITION.
