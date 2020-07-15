07/06/2020
Warranty Deed – Bruce H McLaughlin to Ronald Coleman, Evelyn Coleman; Pt Sec 8-36N-2EBM
Warranty Deed – Glenn U Richey to Lisa Crow; Lot 3 Block 4 revised Bowler Subdivision, Blocks 1 to 5
07/07/2020
Warranty Deed – Justin Walton, Amy Walton to Advanced Auto Sales, LLC; Lot 1 Block 1 Hilton Addition to Pierce
Warranty Deed – Linnea S Strottmann, Steven A Strottmann POA for Linnea Strottmann, Terri Picone, Ila Duff, Julie McCoy to Alex E White; Lots 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12,13,14,18,19,20,21,24,25,26 Block 12 Wrights and Small’s Addition and Pt of Grey Street in Blocks 12 Wright & Smalls
07/08/2020
Warranty Deed – Dana Legner, Cathi Legner to Jeremy L Johnson, Dawn Marie N Johnson; Lot 2 Sunnyside Subdivision
07/09/2020
Quit Claim Deed – James G Walker to James G Walker, Debra S Harris; Pt S1/2se Sec 22-37N-2EBM
