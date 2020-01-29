01/17/2020
Warranty Deed – Kenny M Swayne, Gayle Viola Swayne to Dammerman Enterprises LLC; Pt Catalpa Tree Addition Lot5, NWSW Gov. Lot 12 Sec 1-36N-1EBM
Warranty Deed – Keith M Swayne, Gayle Viola Swayne to L & M Holdings LLC; Pt Lot 4 Catalpa Tree Addition, NWSW Gov. Lot 12 Sec 1-36N-1EBM
Warranty Deed – Richard Cooper, Rick Cooper to Dammerman Enterprises LLC; Pt S1/2NE & N1/2SE Sec 14036N-3EBM
Quit-Claim Deed – James W Mallory, Sheri A Mallory AKA Sharon A Mallory to James A & Sharon Mallory Living Trust; James W Mallory-Trustee, Sharon A Mallory-Trustee; N1/2SWNE Sec26-326N-4EBM
Warranty Deed – Dale L Province to Dale L Province; Pt Sec 3-36N-1EBM Pt Lot 1 Block 20 of River View Subdivision Parcel A
Warranty Deed – Dale L Province to Dale L Province; Sec 3-36N-1EBM Pt Lot 1 Block 20 of River View Subdivision Parcel B
01/21/2020
Warranty Deed – Andrew Steven Frumento-Trustee, Lisa Lani Frumento-Trustee, Frumento Family Trust to Jay R Eliason, Valerie L Eliason; S1/2NW Sec 33-37N-1EBM
01/23/2020
Warranty Deed – Nicasio Gonzalo Larrinaga, Susan Louise Larrinaga to DRT Properties LLC; Se 4 & 9 36N-2EBM Lot 4 Block 1 Konkolville Addition
