02/14/2020
Warranty Deed – Dave W Brown to Michael Cody Reid, Amy Reid; Lot 6 of the Old Schoolhouse subdivision to the City of Elk River
02/18/2020
Quit-Claim Deed – Beard Family III, LLC to Skyhawk LLC; Lots 6, 7 & 8 Block 16 of Brown’s Second Addition to Weippe; also East 10 ft. of the alley adjacent to Lots 6, 7 & 8 in Block 16
02/19/2020
Quit-Claim Deed- Steven E Welch to Jason Mohl, Amy Mohl; Lot 5 Block 9 Whispering Pines Addition Sec 34 and 35-37N-5EBM
02/20/2020
Warranty Deed – Jeff Tenny to Geri Ann Thompson Wilkins; Pt Lot 2 West Riverside Tracts in Gov’t Lot 5 Sec 2-36N-1EBM
Quit-Claim Deed – Charles Alan Morris to Garren Lee Teed, Melissa Elaine Teed, William Martin Sellers; Lot 11 Block 2 Gaffney’s Addition to Weippe
Quit-Claim Deed – Carolyn J Cram to Becky Jo Lynn; N1/2 Lots 4 & 5 Block 13 Day’s Addition
