01/27/2020
Quit Claim Deed – James Jay Bolling, Teri L Polharz-Bolling to James Jay Bolling, Teri L Plorharz-Bolling; Pt Gov. Lot 6 Sec 33-36N-2EBM
01/29/2020
Warranty Deed – James M Meads, Teresa R Meads to Denis Paige; Pt SWNW Sec 9-34N-4EBM East of the county road
01/30/2020
Correction Warranty Deed – Gary Tiedje to Jordan L Blasingame; Lot 30 & 31 Lakeview First Addition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.