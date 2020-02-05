01/27/2020

Quit Claim Deed – James Jay Bolling, Teri L Polharz-Bolling to James Jay Bolling, Teri L Plorharz-Bolling; Pt Gov. Lot 6 Sec 33-36N-2EBM

01/29/2020

Warranty Deed – James M Meads, Teresa R Meads to Denis Paige; Pt SWNW Sec 9-34N-4EBM East of the county road

01/30/2020

Correction Warranty Deed – Gary Tiedje to Jordan L Blasingame; Lot 30 & 31 Lakeview First Addition

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.