11/27/2019
Warranty Deed – Richard E Achenbach, Paula K Faulkner to Douglas J Gray, Pamala E Gray; Pt S1/2S1/2NW, N1/2N1/2SW Sec13-36N-2EBM All in that
Warranty Deed – Maurice H Curry, Greta Cummings to Roger G Fenwick, Sharon H Fenwick; Se Sec 6-37N-2EBM
Warranty Deed – Randy R Anderson, M Lorraine Anderson AKA Maxine L Anderson to Ray C Short, Marilyn M Short; Pt SESW Sec 2-36N-5EBM
Quit-Claim Deed – Carol A Corder, to Carol A Corder-Trustee, Corder Family Trust; Parcel one: Sec 3-36N-1EBM S1/2of Lot 3 Block 7 Riverview Subdivision
12/02/2019
Quit-Claim Deed – Taylor R Henson to Jeff Henson; Lot 4 Block 9 Days Addition
Quit-Claim Deed – Ian Graham, Chrystal Graham to Ian Nicholas Graham, Chrystal Lynn Graham; Sec 2-36N-2EBM
12/03/2019
Warranty Deed – Jon J Isbelle, Jolene C Isbelle to Jeffrey B Wilson; Pt SE Sec 3-36N-1EBM, Pt Lot 4 Block 1 Riverview Subdivision
Warranty Deed – William D Holman, Barbara K Holman to Jerry D Francisco, Cynthia A Francisco; W1/2S1/2S1/2SWSE Sec 2-37N-1EBM
12/04/2019
Warranty Deed – Chris Foleen, Robin Foleen to Steven C Swanson; Lots 1 & 2 Block 1 Lolo Vista Subdivision
12/05/2019
Burch Land & Timber, Inc to Keith R Burch; S1/2Se Sec 21-36N-1EBM & S1/2N1/2SE Sec 21-36N-1EBM
Burch Land & Timber, Inc to Keith R Burch; Sec 3-35N-2EBM Lot 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.