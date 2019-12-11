11/27/2019

Warranty Deed – Richard E Achenbach, Paula K Faulkner to Douglas J Gray, Pamala E Gray; Pt S1/2S1/2NW, N1/2N1/2SW Sec13-36N-2EBM All in that

Warranty Deed – Maurice H Curry, Greta Cummings to Roger G Fenwick, Sharon H Fenwick; Se Sec 6-37N-2EBM

Warranty Deed – Randy R Anderson, M Lorraine Anderson AKA Maxine L Anderson to Ray C Short, Marilyn M Short; Pt SESW Sec 2-36N-5EBM

Quit-Claim Deed – Carol A Corder, to Carol A Corder-Trustee, Corder Family Trust; Parcel one: Sec 3-36N-1EBM S1/2of Lot 3 Block 7 Riverview Subdivision

12/02/2019

Quit-Claim Deed – Taylor R Henson to Jeff Henson; Lot 4 Block 9 Days Addition

Quit-Claim Deed – Ian Graham, Chrystal Graham to Ian Nicholas Graham, Chrystal Lynn Graham; Sec 2-36N-2EBM

12/03/2019

Warranty Deed – Jon J Isbelle, Jolene C Isbelle to Jeffrey B Wilson; Pt SE Sec 3-36N-1EBM, Pt Lot 4 Block 1 Riverview Subdivision

Warranty Deed – William D Holman, Barbara K Holman to Jerry D Francisco, Cynthia A Francisco; W1/2S1/2S1/2SWSE Sec 2-37N-1EBM

12/04/2019

Warranty Deed – Chris Foleen, Robin Foleen to Steven C Swanson; Lots 1 & 2 Block 1 Lolo Vista Subdivision

12/05/2019

Burch Land & Timber, Inc to Keith R Burch; S1/2Se Sec 21-36N-1EBM & S1/2N1/2SE Sec 21-36N-1EBM

Burch Land & Timber, Inc to Keith R Burch; Sec 3-35N-2EBM Lot 6

