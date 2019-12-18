12/06/2019
Warranty Deed – Marlene A Millington-Trustee, Marlene A Millington Trust to Wayne C Thornton, Lisa L Thornton; Pt SE. E1/2SESE Sec30-37N-2EBM
12/10/2019
Warranty Deed – Patricia Ann Enyeart, Beverly A Norris-Attorney in fact for Patricia A Enyeart to Joshua Phillip Earl, Meagan Grace Earl; Pt Sec 26-37N-3EBM
12/11/2019
Quit Claim Deed – Edward Wayne Reid, Darlene Ervin Reid to Dennis Ervin Chilberg, Janell Chilberg; W1/2NW Sec 22-38N-1WBM
Quit Claim Deed – Scott McLeod, Barbara McLeod, Scott McLeod-Trustee, Barbara McLeod-Trustee to Scott and Barbara McLeod Family Trust; NW Sec 29-35N-4EBM
12/12/2019
Warranty Deed – Richard W Haener, Denice L Haener to Darren Turner, Lori Turner; NENE Pt Sec 8-36N-2EBM
