12/13/2019
Warranty Deed – Maurice H Curry, Greta Cummings to Roger G Fenwick, Sharon H Fenwick; Parcel 1: Pt SE Sec6-36N-2EBM, Parcel 2: Pt Se Sec 6-36N-2EBM
12/16/2019
Quit-Claim Deed – Rick Wilson Kyunghee to Burby Parnell; Sec 14-35N-4EBM, Lot 3 Block 5, Pleasant Acres Subdivision First Addition
12/17/2019
Quit Claim Deed – George L Baird to Kathleen Johnson, Tony L Johnson, Jr; Pt NWNE Sec 9-36N-2EBM
12/18/2019
Warranty Deed – Arthur Groseclose, Trustee of the A.V. Living Trust, Verla F Groseclose, Trustee of the A. V. Living Trust to David M Swanson, Bonnie L Swanson; Lots 17 & 18 Sec 5 37N-1EBM
