12/13/2019

Warranty Deed – Maurice H Curry, Greta Cummings to Roger G Fenwick, Sharon H Fenwick; Parcel 1: Pt SE Sec6-36N-2EBM, Parcel 2: Pt Se Sec 6-36N-2EBM

12/16/2019

Quit-Claim Deed – Rick Wilson Kyunghee to Burby Parnell; Sec 14-35N-4EBM, Lot 3 Block 5, Pleasant Acres Subdivision First Addition

12/17/2019

Quit Claim Deed – George L Baird to Kathleen Johnson, Tony L Johnson, Jr; Pt NWNE Sec 9-36N-2EBM

12/18/2019

Warranty Deed – Arthur Groseclose, Trustee of the A.V. Living Trust, Verla F Groseclose, Trustee of the A. V. Living Trust to David M Swanson, Bonnie L Swanson; Lots 17 & 18 Sec 5 37N-1EBM

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.