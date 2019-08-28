08/16/2019
Warranty Deed – Sally Jayne Harney–co-personal Representative, David Wayne Foster-co-personal representative; Estate of Chester F Foster-Deceased, Estate of Jeannine N Foster-Deceased to Donna Lee Foster, Ryan Michael West; Lots 13 & 14, Block 5, Brown’s First addition to Weippe
Warranty Deed – Jeffrey B Richardson, Janice E Richardson to Korry Holtzlander; Lot 14, Fraser Pines Subdivision
Warranty Deed - Tobie Holtzlander, Korry Holtzlander to Korry Holtzlander; Lot 14, Fraser Pines Subdivision
Quit-Claim Deed – Riverside Assembly of God, David King to Michael Tolle; North 110 ft. of Lot 2, block 5, Orofino Riverview subdivision
Warranty Deed – Ronald E Sanderson, Judy S Sanderson to Cristina K Bales, Thomas M Bales; Pt SWSE Sec 35-38N-1WBM and Pt NESESESE Sec 35-38N-1WBM
08/19/2019
Quit-Claim Deed – Danae Tidje, Brenda Seeger-Agent for Danae Tiedje to Gary Tiedje; Lots 30 & 31, Lakeview First Addition
Warranty Deed – Joe C Greco, Traci L Greco to Henry Wendt, Stacey Wendt; Pt SW Sec3-37N-5EBM w/exceptions
Warranty Deed – Glen E Stolte, Teresa Stolte AKA Teresa A Pishl to Mark Pishl; Lots 10 & 11, block 3, Orofino Home Tract
08/20/2019
Warranty Deed – Ronald O Carey to Michael Brandon Freeman; SW1/4, Gov Lot 8 & S1/2NW, Gov Lots 2 & 5, Pt Gov Lots 3 & 4 both in Sec 33-36N-2EBM & Pt Gov Lot 4 Sec 28-36N-2EBM
Warranty Deed – Jeffrey B Richardson, Janet E Richardson to Brian Boquist, Peggy Boquist; Lot 11 Fraser Pines Subdivision
08/21/2019
Quit-Claim Deed – Larry T Nygaard to David L Nygaard, Bryan T Nygaard; Easterly 60 ft. of Lot 4 & 5, Block 20 Walrath’s subdivision
Warranty Deed – Ann L. Hartig to Duana Rae Nance-Ross; Pt Sec 2-36N-5EBM
