08/02/2019
Warranty Deed – Dale L Caza, Kristine B Caza to Thames Gundy, Dellray Baker; Pt NESE Sec31-37N-1EBM
08/05/2019
Warranty Deed – James Milton Crouch-Trustee, Crouch Living Trust to James M Crouch, Jody P Crouch, Beau J Crouch; Pt Adj. Lot 1 Reid’s subdivision, Sec10-36N-2EBM & Pt Lot 2 Reid’s subdivision
Warranty Deed – Henry Pettit, Cindy Pettit to Michael D Veine; Lot 22 Block 1, Orofino Wrights & Smalls Addition
Quit-Claim Deed – Charles M Daniels to Levi James Heywood; Sec 18-35N-5EBM, E1/2NE
Quit-Claim Deed – Meeks Family Living Trust, Doyle G Meeks, Surviving Trustee to Randy L Meeks, Diana L Meeks; Pt Gov. Lot 2 NENW Sec10-36N-2EBM
08/07/2019
Quit-Claim Deed – Becky Martin to Greg Nordin; Lot 5 Block 23, Elk River White Pine Addition, Sec 26-40N-2EBM
Warranty Deed – Lucinda Langstff FKA Lucinda Jokisarri, Allan Jokisaari to Arthur A Earl; NWNWNE Sec 24-38N-1WBM
Warranty Deed – Dennis L Arave to Chad N Van Brunt, Melinda N Van Brunt; Pt Lot 1, Sec 4-36N-1EBM
Quit-Claim Deed – Randall B Travis to Peggy J Core; W1/2NENW Sec 30-35N-4EBM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.