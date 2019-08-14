08/02/2019

Warranty Deed – Dale L Caza, Kristine B Caza to Thames Gundy, Dellray Baker; Pt NESE Sec31-37N-1EBM

08/05/2019

Warranty Deed – James Milton Crouch-Trustee, Crouch Living Trust to James M Crouch, Jody P Crouch, Beau J Crouch; Pt Adj. Lot 1 Reid’s subdivision, Sec10-36N-2EBM & Pt Lot 2 Reid’s subdivision

Warranty Deed – Henry Pettit, Cindy Pettit to Michael D Veine; Lot 22 Block 1, Orofino Wrights & Smalls Addition

Quit-Claim Deed – Charles M Daniels to Levi James Heywood; Sec 18-35N-5EBM, E1/2NE

Quit-Claim Deed – Meeks Family Living Trust, Doyle G Meeks, Surviving Trustee to Randy L Meeks, Diana L Meeks; Pt Gov. Lot 2 NENW Sec10-36N-2EBM

08/07/2019

Quit-Claim Deed – Becky Martin to Greg Nordin; Lot 5 Block 23, Elk River White Pine Addition, Sec 26-40N-2EBM

Warranty Deed – Lucinda Langstff FKA Lucinda Jokisarri, Allan Jokisaari to Arthur A Earl; NWNWNE Sec 24-38N-1WBM

Warranty Deed – Dennis L Arave to Chad N Van Brunt, Melinda N Van Brunt; Pt Lot 1, Sec 4-36N-1EBM

Quit-Claim Deed – Randall B Travis to Peggy J Core; W1/2NENW Sec 30-35N-4EBM

