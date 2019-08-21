08/09/2019
Warranty Deed – Richard C Betts, Christine Betts to James Butler; Lot 5 Block 19 Mix’s Addition to Orofino
Warranty Deed – harry L Reynolds – Heirs & Devisees, Alice M Reynolds – Heirs & Devisees, Gale Harral – Personal Representative to Michael Kingen, Juanita Magsalay; Lot 3 Block 6 Pleasant Acres Subdivision to Weippe
08/12/2019
Quit Claim Deed – Charles M Daniels to Levi James Heywood; SENE less 1 acre Lying E of County Road, Sec 18-35N-5EBM
Quit Claim Deed – Dianne M Taylor to Perry Taylor; SESW Sec 20-37N-4EBM
08/14/2019
Quit Claim Deed – James D Irby, Deena M Irby to Donna M Wilson; Sec 2-35N-4EBM W1/2SE S of Hwy 11
Warranty Deed – Gary L Ross, Linda M Ross to John M Schneider, Tammy S Schneider; Parcel 1: Pt NWSE Sec 4-36N-2EBM: Parcel 2: Pt SE Sec 4-36N-2EBM
08/15/2019
Quit Claim Deed – David E Clifford, Donna M Clifford to David E & Donna M Clifford Revocable Trust, David E Clifford – Trustee, Donna M Clifford- Trustee; Pt Sec 24-37N-1EBM
Quit Claim Deed – Jason A Wistrand, Kristine R Wistrand, Aaron E Donaldson to Stacey A Alford, Susan M Fappas; Lot 12, Block 1 of the Meisneer’s Addition and Lot 13, Block 1 of the Meisner’s Addition
