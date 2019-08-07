07/26/2019
Corrected Quit Claim deed - Deyo Land and Timber, LLC to State of Idaho, Idaho Fish and Game Commission; Pt N1/2, Sec 19-35N-4EBM, Approx: 92.46 Acres
Quit Claim Deed – Linda D Reed AKA Linda D Ball to Jennifer Anicker-Billups; Lot 17, Block 2 Whispering Pines addition to Pierce; Sec 35-37N-5EBM
Quit Claim Deed – Todd Charles Billups to Jennifer Lynn Anicker-Billups; Lot 17, Block 2 Whispering Pines addition to Pierce; Sec 35-37N-5EBM
07/29/2019
Warranty Deed – Joseph Edward McKenna to Dwight E Black, Kooni S Black; Pt lot 9 & SENW Sec 34-37N-1EBM
Warranty Deed – Clearwater Historical Society to Tina J Lauria; Lots 4 & 5, Block 3, Orofino Day’s Addition
Warranty Deed – Salvatore J Lauria to Tina J Lauria; Lot 4 & 5, Block 3, Orofino Day’s Addition
Quit Claim Deed – Estate of Dorothy Rider-Deceased, Diana Wart-Personal Representative to Jacob Cann, Autumn Cann; Pt NW Sec 2-36N-5EBM
Warranty Deed – Christopher A Rocha to Justin Carper, Daryl Ford; South 220 ft of the west 90 ft, Lot 3, Block 17, Riverview Subdivision
Quit Claim Deed – Theresa Graber to Theresa Graber-Gimmeson, Bryan Gimmeson; Lot 6 Orofino Hillsview Addition; Sec7-36N-2EBM
07/30/2019
Warranty Deed – Carl E Brockman, Karen Brockman to Frankie P Larson, Susan K Larson; S1/2SENE Sec 26, S1/2SWNW, N1/2SWNW, NWNW Sec 25-35N-4EBM
Quit Claim Deed – Bruce L Hahn, Kay L Hahn to Zachary J Hahn, Courtney E Hahn; Pt E1/2NW sec 27-37N-3EBM
Warranty Deed – Kathleen L Castle-Trustee, Julie A Castle-Trusteel Martin J Castle, Jr-Trustee, Martin J Sr and Helen P Castle Living Trust to Tina J Lauria; Easterly 40 ft of lot 2 and all of Lot 3 Block 6 Day’s Addition
Warranty Deed – Salvatore J Laurie to Tina J Lauria; Easterly 40 ft of lot 2 and all of Lot 3 Block 6 Day’s Addition
Quit Claim Deed – James A Borders to James A Borders; Lot 5 Block 3, Bowler’s revised sub-division, Sec 4-36N-1EBM
Warranty Deed – Dan Ebert AKA Royce D Ebert to Robert W Smith, Nelleta J Smith; N1/2NESE & N1/2NWSE Sec34-36N-4EBM
Warranty Deed – Craig S Clevenger to Nicasio G Larrinaga, Susan L Larrinaga; Pt SWSE Sec 22-37N-2EBM
Warranty Deed – Corby James Finke-Successor Trustee, James C Finke Family Revocable Trust to Craig S Clevenger; Lot 4 Block 1 Riverside Heights & Lot 3, Block 1 Riverside Heights
Quit Claim Deed – Meghan Maki, Lucas Maki to Lucas Maki, Meghan Maki; Parcel 2 Pt Sec 24-37N-2EBM
Quit Claim Deed - Meghan Maki, Lucas Maki to Lucas Maki, Meghan Maki; Parcel 1 Pt Sec24-37N-2EBM
07/31/2019
Quit Claim Deed – Carla Render-Surviving Spouse, John Jay Render-Deceased to Carla Render; N1/2NWNW Sec35-38N-1EBM
08/01/2019
Corrected Quit Claim Deed – Kent L Peterson to Steiner Peterson Family Land Trust, LLC; Pt SENE Sec21-38N-2EBM
Quit Claim Deed – Tracey Lynn James to Cowger Clearwater LLC; NENW Sec22-38N-1WBM
Warranty Deed – Michal Lenore Beck to Kenneth M Larson, Bonnie L Larson; Pt SESW Sec16-37N-5EBM & Pt NESW Sec 16-37N-5EBM
Warranty Deed – Drew M Vaughn, Amanda R Vaughan to Royce Daniel Ebert; Pt SENE & Lot 1 Sec 3-36N-5EBM
