July 31

Warranty Deed – Cummings 1996 Revocable Living Trust to Greta Cummings, Maurice H Curry; Lot 1 and 2 Block 1 Westgate Addition

Warranty Deed – Greta Cummings, Maurice H Curry to Kingsley C Steinbruecker, Josh W Steiner; Parcel 1: Block 1 & Block 1-5 Revised Bowler Sub. Parcel 2: Lot 1 & PT lot 2 Block 1 Westgate Addition

August 3

Warranty Deed – Mark E Holzman to Mosman Landholding LLC; Parcels in Gov. Lot 1 & 13, Sec 34-37N-1EBM

August 4

Warranty Deed – Cedar Springs Resources LLC to Doug Renfro, Diana Renfro; Parcel and Easement in SWSW Sec 19-37N-2EBM; Easement in Sec 24-37N-1EBM

August 5

Quit Claim Deed – Carole Terherst to Larry Terherst; NESE Sec 26-37N-3EBM

Quit Claim Deed – Carole Terherst to Larry Terherst; SESE Sec 26-37N-3EBM

Quit Claim Deed – Carole Terherst to Larry Terherst; Part NWSE Sec 26-37N-3EBM

Warranty Deed – Judy O’Brien to James Head, Jonie Head; N1/2NESW that potion of NWNWSE Sec 26-36N-4EBM

August 6

Correction Warranty Deed – Cummings 1996 Revocable Living Trust, Greta Cummings Trustee to Greta Cummings, Maurice H Curry; Lot 1 Block 1 Westgate Addition & Pt of Lot 2 Westgate Addition

Correction Warranty Deed – Greta Cummings, Maurice H Curry to Kingsley C Steinbruecker; Parcel 1: Block 1-5 Revised Bowler Subdivision; Parcel 2: lot 1 Block 1 Westgate Addition & Pt Lot 2 Westgate Addition

Warranty Deed – Dana L Strong, Mary M Strong to Derrick W Soles; Pt SWSE Sec 10 and NWNE sec 15-35N-4EBM

