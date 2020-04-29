04/17/2020
WARRANTY DEED, Gary B. Marvin/Judith I Marvin, to Daryl J. Sander/Anne C. Sander, LOT 3 & 4 SEC 3 37N 1WBM; S1/2SW SEC 34 38N 1WBM EXCEPTING: PT LOT 4 SEC 3 37N 1WBM AND THE SWSW OF SEC 34 38N 1WBM; SUB: EASEMENTS.
04/20/20
WARRANTY DEED, Timothy A. Norton to Robin Roughton, PT LOT 1 BLOCK 2 OF SUNNYVIEW ADDITION TO CITY OF OROFINO.
WARRANTY DEED, Susan K. Higgins to Kali A. Gagne, Geoffrey J. Gagne, Cody S. Gagne, LOTS 5 AND 11 BLOCK 4 WESTWOOD TERRACE.
WARRANTY DEED, Robert Lee Davis Sr. to Kirsten Anderson/Dylan Anderson, LOT 18 BLOCK 2 PIERCE STOVERS ADDITION; PT NWSW SEC 2 36N 5EBM; LOT 19 BLOCK 2 PIERCE STOVERS ADDITION.
04/23/20
QUIT CLAIM DEED, Todd D. Perry/ Emily J. Perry to Todd D. Perry/ Emily J. Perry, PT NESE & SESE SEC 7 36N 3EBM SUB: EASEMENTS & RESTRICTIONS; RE 177163.
