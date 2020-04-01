Warranty Deed – Gregory S Gerot, Diane C. Gerot. to Todd V. Hoffman: Section 2 Township 36N Range 5EBM ¼ Section NW.
Quit Claim Deed – Michael Brandon Freeman to Michael Freeman: Section 33 Towonship 36N Range 2EBM ¼ Section SW.
Warranty Deed – Wiatt Kettle to Trevor M. Britt: Section 17 Township 35N Range 4EBM ¼ Section SW.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.