The YWCA’s Third Annual Embrace Race Color Run 5k is Virtual this year! Register at ywcaidaho.org. before May 31.
Complete the 5k on a day that works for you, between June 13 through June 26, and upload your results to the Facebook Event.
Your commemorative T-shirt and swag will be delivered to your home prior to June 13.
Thank you for helping the YWCA Lewiston-Clarkston eliminate racism and celebrate each race with this colorful event.
