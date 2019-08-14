Youth Advisory Board (Y.A.B.), in partnership with The Rusty Nail, will be holding a youth sign making event on Thursday, Aug. 22. Youth can design their own custom sign. It will start at 6 p.m. at the Rusty Nail on Main Street in Kamiah. The event will end at 8 p.m.
Anyone under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. You MUST PRE-REGISTER for this event by August 20 by calling or stopping by the Y.A.B. office at 413 Main Street, 208-743-0392. There is a small fee of $10 to assist with supplies, a limited number of scholarships are available.
For more information, contact the Y.A.B. Office, 1(208)-743-0392, or upriverylc@gmail.com.
