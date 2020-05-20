Brookside Landing in Orofino welcomed back The Big Guys on Wednesday, May 13, for an afternoon of toe-tapping entertainment.
The Big Guys set up outside in compliance with current social distancing requirements. Many residents enjoyed the fresh air, while some preferred the comfort of the Living Room with the windows opened to listen to the music.
Refreshments were served and a good time was had by all!
Brookside will welcome back The Big Guys on Wednesday, May 27.
