If you were an Orofino High School (OHS) Cheerleader between 1999 and 2019 you are invited to a 20 Year Cheer Reunion. The reunion will be held on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. in the OHS Cafeteria. There will be sharing of memories, a slide show presentation, much laughter and a taco bar (starts at 7 p.m.).
If you plan to participate in the taco bar we are asking for $10 donations. For information about making a donation please email: mjbonner_girls@hotmail.com
The next day, Feb. 8, is the 20th Annual Maniac Cheer Off. If you are interested in participating in a short exhibition there will be a practice after the reunion dinner. If you aren’t interested in participating in an exhibition you are still invited to attend the Cheer Off to see how cheer has evolved!
You can get more information on the Facebook group page: OHS Maniac Cheer Reunion 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.