The Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will be hosting a bus to Silverwood. This family-friendly event will be on July 22. The bus will load at 7:45 a.m. and depart promptly at 8 a.m.
The bus will be located at the UYLC Office 413 Main St in Kamiah. The bus will leave Silverwood to return to Kamiah at 9 p.m. This event is for all ages, but anyone 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
The cost for the group discounted tickets for admission to Silverwood are: ages 3-7 or senior citizens, $20 and 8-64, $25. Tickets must be paid for by July 17 at the UYLC office to reserve your spot.
A day at Silverwood is a great way to spend quality time with family and friends. Please come and join us for a day full of fun.
For more information contact Hailey Brotnov at 208-743-0392 or email: yabhailey@gmail.com
