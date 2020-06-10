The Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will be hosting their monthly $5 lunch fundraiser from 12 noon until 1:30 p.m., or until supplies run out, on Friday, June 12.
It is highly advised to pre-order to guarantee your lunch delivery as numbers are limited as they start this fundraiser back up again after COVID.
They will be serving manicotti as a main dish. A breadstick, water, and a freshly baked cookie will also be included.
Each lunch will cost $5 and local deliveries are available for no extra fee. This month is delivery and take-out only.
All proceeds will help sustain the teen center.
For more information or to pre-order, contact the Y.A.B. Office, 1(208)-743-0392, or upriverylc@gmail.com.
