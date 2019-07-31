Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will be hosting a game night. This family-friendly event will be hosted on Friday, August 2, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the UYLC Office 413 Main St. in Kamiah.
This event is for all ages, but anyone 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult at this event. The event is completely free.
A game night is a great way to spend quality time with family and friends. Please come and join us for a night full of fun.
For more information contact Hailey Brotnov at 208-743-0392 or email yabhailey@gmail.com
