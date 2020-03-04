The Youth Advisory Board (Y.A.B.) will be hosting a St. Patty’s Day dance at the Kamiah Elementary School Multipurpose room on March 13. The dance will start at 7 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. It will cost $3 for a single person and $5 for a couple. Students in grades 8-12 are welcome.
The dance will be DJ’d by Jace x 2.
For more information, contact the Y.A.B. Office, 1(208)-743-0392, or upriverylc@gmail.com.
