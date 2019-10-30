On Friday, Nov. 1, Youth Advisory Board (Y.A.B.) will be holding a lunch fundraiser. We will be serving Friendship Stew, based on the Stone Soup Fable, as a main dish, fresh bread, water, and a cookie will also be included. Each lunch will cost $5 and local deliveries are available for no extra fee. All proceeds will help sustain the Teen Center. These lunches are available for local delivery or pick-up only from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at 413 Main Street in Kamiah.
Stone Soup is an ancient tradition that has been around for many moons. Have you heard the story of Stone Soup? It is a fable in which hungry strangers convince the people of a town to each share a small amount of their food in order to make a meal that everyone enjoys, and exists as a moral regarding the value of sharing.
Y.A.B. will model this for the October $5 lunch fundraiser.
Donated ingredients will be used in the Teen Centers weekly cooking class, as the youth participants will be taught how to prepare the ingredients and make stew. Any excess donated ingredients will be donated to the local food bank to put in the Thanksgiving boxes. You can be part of helping teach our youth the value of sharing, caring, and cooking while helping in our sustainability efforts. We average about 20-25 youth per day. Order your $5 Friendship Stew lunch today by using the link below, emailing upriverylc@gmail.com or calling 208-743-0392.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.