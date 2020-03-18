A small but enthusiastic group of women from the Women of St. Theresa met March 9 for a work day. The project was sewing flannel baby receiving blankets to be given to the Hope Center in Kamiah. Shown in the photo are (l to r): Vicki O’Leary, Kenda Tribble, Jo Moore, Rosan Monaghan, Marge Carlson. The result was 10 quilts and some very happy ladies who enjoyed the experience, some of whom had done very little sewing previously. This was one of several projects the Women of St Theresa plan to work on, especially during this season of Lent. Another opportunity for fellowship is every Wednesday evening until Easter, when there is a brief spiritual video and a soup supper following the 5 p.m. Mass at St. Theresa. On April 8, it will be a special Seder meal, a re-enactment of the Last Supper. The public is welcome, and more details will be available soon.
