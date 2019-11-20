A presentation of the featured prize from the Clearwater Memorial Public Library Foundation’s OKTOBERFEST celebration was recently made to Don Montgomery of Clarkston.
Montgomery is the Financial Adviser for Waddell & Reed Investment, and foundation member Linda Chamberlin sold him several tickets during the sales campaign for the Idaho Steelhead Hockey drawing package.
Linda reports that the winner is an avid hockey fan and is looking forward to the trip to Boise, which features four reserve tickets to a home game, an overnight stay with breakfast at the Grove Hotel, and a $100 food certificate from Bardenay’s Restaurant and Distillery.
The generous prize was donated through the efforts of 1985 Orofino High School graduates Eric Trapp and Edward Moore, who both work in Boise and have supported many fundraising efforts for the library in the past.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.