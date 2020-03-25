Happy Spring everyone! My wishes for Clearwater County is we all stay Virus Free and make it thru this trying time without one case of the COVID-19 in our county. Let us all follow the CDC recommendation.
Saying that, the Weippe Hilltop Museum will cancel all functions of gathering of people. Bunko, March 30, the museum’s monthly board meetings and bake food sales until further notice.
If you have any question concerning this please feel free to call me at (208) 435-4346.
Please everyone stay home unless absolutely necessary, we can beat this!
