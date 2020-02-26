The next Genealogy meeting will be March 3, at the museum at 1 p.m. Tammy Trieb will be the instructor. Tammy is very knowledgeable on researching your heritage and ancestry information. Come and learn while you have fun doing it. Mark your calendars for next Tuesday for the meeting.
Thank you to everyone who attended the Valentine’s Day bake food sale. Thank you to the awesome hilltop cooks that made some very creative goodies for us to sell and those who purchased roses and chocolate covered cherries for their sweeties. It was a very successful sale for the Museum, thanks to you!
We are sadden by the loss of one of our Lifetime Member, Marvin Watts. He will be greatly missed on the hilltop. We at the museum send our condolences to his family, especially his wife, Karen, daughter, Marnie and brother, Wayne. RIP my friend.
We are working on our display for our opening in May. One special display will be honoring Timberline High School’s 50th year. You will want to come and see this display, more than likely you will be in the display or at least know someone in the display.
We are looking for a cheerleadering outfit. If you have one we could borrow for May-October for the display, the museum would really appreciate it. Call Sally Marks at the museum 208 435-4200 leave a message and she will pick it up at your convenience. Thanking you in advance.
Do not forget to get us your pictures of your trophy hunting and fishing for our 2021 calendar. Call Sally to get the photo to her to be a celebrity for the year, and to share with friends and families. If you have any questions, please call Sally.
Spring is coming, the ground hog doesn’t lie…..
