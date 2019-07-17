Office of Veterans Advocacy will have a Veteran Service Officer in Orofino on Wednesday, July 24 at the VFW Hall, 330 Michigan Ave.
The service officer will be available to assist veterans and their dependents with VA Benefit claims, VA Medical Center enrollment and various other types of VA processes.
The office will open at 9 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m.
Those in need of these services, should call the Idaho Division of Veteran Services (Lewiston Region) @ 208-750-3690 to schedule an appointment.
Walk-ins will only be seen as time allows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.