The Idaho Division of Veteran Services will have a Veteran’s Advocate in Kamiah on the following date.
KAMIAH – Tuesday, July 14, 2020
Location:
518 Main St.
(Chamber of Commerce building)
An Idaho State Veteran Service Officer will be available to veterans and their dependents between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the purpose of answering questions about veteran benefits, assist with ongoing claims, and take new claims for filing with the Veterans Administration.
Veterans in need of these services will need to schedule an appointment by calling the Idaho Division of Veteran Services (Lewiston Region) @ 208-750-3690.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.