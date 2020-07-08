On July 3, at about 9 p.m., Clearwater County Sheriff Deputies responded to mile marker 23 on Highway 11, Weippe, for a report of a vehicle vs. deer.
Bethany R. Pratt, 35, of Weippe, was driving on Highway 11 toward Pierce, when a deer entered the roadway striking her vehicle, according to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office report.
Pratt’s vehicle suffered moderate damage, however, she and her two children were uninjured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.