A Clearwater County Sheriff Deputy responded to the area of the Elk River Lodge in Elk River for a report of a stolen vehicle on Saturday, July 4 at approximately 11:59 p.m. .
Kimberly Morrison, 52, of Lewiston, reported her vehicle was stolen in the area of the Elk River Recreation Site. Kimberly arrived in Elk River at approximately 9 p.m., according to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office report.
When she went to return to her vehicle at approximately 11 p.m., her vehicle was missing.
Morrison described her vehicle as a Brown 2004 Jeep Cherokee bearing Idaho registration N217587 with a bike rack on the back and a blue and black Gary Fisher mountain bike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.