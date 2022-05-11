The Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on May 4 at approximately 7:55 p.m. on eastbound US-12 near milepost 151.3 in Idaho County, Idaho.
A 24-year old woman from The Dalles, Oregon driving a Chevrolet sedan was traveling eastbound on US12.
A 43-year-old man from Greencreek, Idaho driving a Peterbilt truck tractor and hauling a trailer with a piece of farm machinery was traveling westbound US12. The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but the two vehicles collided with one another.
It is unknown if the driver of the Chevrolet sedan was wearing a seatbelt. She was transported by air ambulance to a regional hospital and later succumbed to her injuries. The next of kin have been notified.
The driver of the Peterbilt was wearing a seatbelt and was not transported.
Traffic on US12 was blocked in both directions for approximately two-hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.
The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.