According to a press release, on March 25, 2020 at approximately 7:00 a.m., Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office responded to mile post 16 on the Cavendish Highway for a vehicle slide off.
Kevin S. Hamilton, age 42, and his wife Shannon M. Hamilton, of Kendrick, Idaho, were traveling west bound on Cavendish Highway, in their grey 2008 Toyota XB, when they slid off the road and into the ditch while negotiating a curve on a snow covered roadway. Both parties were unharmed and had been wearing their seat belts.
Their vehicle was recovered by Ed Groseclose.
