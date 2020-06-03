The Valnet consortium has agreed to push out due dates of all library materials that were checked out and not overdue when libraries in the Valnet library consortium began to close due to stay-at-home orders given by governors of Idaho and Washington again. Library materials have had their due date moved back to June 20, to allow patrons more time to return items to libraries with open drop boxes.
This will also allow library users of our local school and public libraries to hold their materials until that date without penalty. Clearwater Memorial Public Library will start receiving books that have previously been checked out on Monday, June 8, 2020
For further account information and to confirm which libraries may be offering limited services, please see the consortium website at valnet.org or log in to the library’s website in your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.