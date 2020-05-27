Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) asked aspiring teen shutterbugs in Kamiah and Kooskia to snap and submit images that depicted some aspect of teenage life during COVID-19 quarantine—and they delivered in a big way! The judges were floored by the talent, thoughtfulness and technical ability of this year’s student photographers.
The judges of this year’s contest were local talented photographers Robert Millage, Shirley Hill and Kathy Zimmerman. Each entry was judged on the photo itself as well as the narrative submitted asking: “Tell us about your images and how they depict teenage life during COVID quarantine. How might your images help give a more interesting, nuanced, complete or real view of your generation during COVID quarantine?” The participants did an amazing job of describing how their photos related to being socially distanced from their friends. The judges provided valuable feedback to the aspiring photographers.
First place
Jace Johnson
Image 1 - This picture encapsulates the dreary, abandoned Kamiah pool and skatepark right at peak sunset, similar to how a teen feels when isolated from his friends. The next two images show how I pass the time.
Image 2 - While social distancing, there’s nothing better to do than go on an old-fashioned drive. This photo was taken on the Nez Perce Grade moments before a rainstorm.
Image 3-Music is a reflection of life for me, I like how the outside world is reflected on the guitar in this photo as I am stuck inside.
Second Place
Ariana Davy
Quarantine for teenagers involve several activities that are based inside. Sometimes phones get boring and we like finding other things to spend our time on. Hobbies such as reading or playing guitar can be something that helps take our minds off of everything going on. This image reflects on a theme of relaxation and being in your own realm of thought.
Third Place
Autumn Sky Martinez
Although I miss my friends during this “Covid Vacation,” I’ve had time to learn about myself, my interests and the person I want to be. I’ve been attending Mt. Idaho Gymnastics for the last six years, once a week and non-competitive, and have always just done it for fun. During this break, I have really practiced and finally got my legs straight on my back walkover!!! I realized that hard work and practice really does pay off! I have also had time to realize that I want to be a better person for myself, my family and my community. This quarantine has really put into perspective the importance of togetherness even when we’re alone. I really feel that Mt. Idaho Gymnastics has provided me with a sense of togetherness even though it’s an individual achievement. I’d like to give a shout out to my coaches Lynn, Emily and Christi to thank them for all the hard work they’ve put into helping me learn gymnastics skills.
