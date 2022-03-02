Upriver Youth Leadership Council is pleased to announce a partnership with ABM Health Solutions to offer FREE counseling for our community youth and families. This service is offered free to our community through our Community Programs grant.
You are able to participate from the privacy of your own home, or ABM will have office space available locally. Call 208-683-8320 today to enroll your child or your family. It’s ok to not be ok, mental health is just as important as any other health condition. We are all here for you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.