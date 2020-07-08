The Idaho Transportation Department plans to open US-95 to traffic between Pollock and Riggins Wednesday, July 8, following the evaluation of geotechnical experts and positive results from continued monitoring. The highway will only open during the day to allow observation of the slope.
Highway 95 has been closed since July 4, following a large rock slide near milepost 161. The highway was closed to milepost 188. The closure was from New Meadows to five miles south of the Riggins area.
“Geotechnical professionals measured the slope to identify short-term options to get the highway safely open,” Operations Engineer Jared Hopkins said. “Rock scalers will keep dislodging any loose material.”
Crews have closed Old Pollock Road to add gravel and install culverts to help the county repair it for local and commuter traffic. Work is expected to take up to two days.
Recent rain could affect the stability of the slope. More details will be released tomorrow morning.
Drivers should download the 511 app, follow ITD on Facebook and Twitter and pay attention to signs in the area for updates.
