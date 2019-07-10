On Friday, July 12, 2019, the Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will be hosting a lunch fundraiser from Noon to 1:30 PM. YAB will be serving a grilled chicken salad lunch at 413 Main Street. Water, crackers, and one of Shirlene Yates famous cookies will also be included. Each lunch will cost $5.00 and local in town deliveries are available for no extra fee. It is advised that you order early as these lunches fly out the door quickly. All proceeds go to local teen center funding.
To place your order or for more information, contact the Y.A.B. Office, 1(208)-743-0392, or upriverylc@gmail.com. You can also use this link for easy online ordering: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/G8XR5GM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.