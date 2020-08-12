The Upriver Youth Leadership Council has moved the teen center to a bigger and better location, stop by and check it out at 405 Main Street, Kamiah.
Summer Hours are Sunday-Saturday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tween time hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - noon.
There are daily scheduled activities as well as free time. Check out the calendar of structured activities on their webpage.
Watch for an announcement of an Open House, One Year Anniversary of the Teen Center coming soon!
