Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) announced today that it has been awarded grant from the Innovia Foundation to provide youth group counseling summer sessions, no touch thermometers and free family meals to go.
As the impact of COVID-19 continues to unfold, Innovia Foundation, together with local philanthropic organizations, individuals and businesses pooled resources to establish two COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Funds at Innovia Foundation.
These funds support organizations that have deep roots in community and strong experience serving vulnerable populations in eastern Washington and North Idaho.
“We are very grateful for this grant”, says Sharlene Johnson, Executive Director of UYLC, “before the pandemic hit, we already had hungry children. COVID caused the price of food to sky-rocket everywhere, putting strain on already stretched family food budgets. This will allow us to offer at least one healthy meal per week to help alleviate that strain.”
Each week Tyler Wiley, UYLC’S Teen Center and Youth Activity Coordinator, with the assistance of the Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will prepare healthy meals with instructions on how to prepare at home.
To be eligible, you must have youth in the home. To receive a meal, you must contact the Teen Center to sign up each week as there will be a limited supply. Meals must be picked up between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. in front of the Teen Center. To sign up please call 208-743-0392.
This week’s menu will be smoked pulled pork and garden fresh salad. The hope is that these weekly meals will run through the end of September.
This will be the second week of meals, last week they prepared Beefy Nacho Casserole and Green Salad.
“This is my first week at UYLC”, says Wiley, “and it has given me hope for our future generation. These teens (YAB) work hard and take direction, and their heart is in the right place. It’s all about giving back to our community and these young men and women do not hesitate to do so! Even when they don’t know how to do what is needed, they are willing to learn!”
For more information contact Tyler Wiley at 208-743-0392.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.