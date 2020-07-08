Upriver Youth Leadership Council (UYLC) announced today that it has been awarded a one year grant from the New York Life Foundation to support its Teen Center program. The grant program is focused on supporting middle school students as they transition to ninth grade. The main purpose of this funding is to incorporate Botvin Life Skills Curriculum, Botvin Prescription Drug Abuse Module Curriculum, Strengthening Families Program, Mini-YAB program, and healthy snack and meal preparation skills components into services already provided by UYLC to aid in their objectives of reducing youth drug and alcohol misuse.
The grant is one of 26 new grants this year from the New York Life Foundation’s “Aim High” program, a partnership with the Afterschool Alliance. This year’s new grants total $1.35 million, and went to youth development organizations in 16 states and the District of Columbia (Alabama, Arizona, California (6), Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Florida (3), Georgia (2), Idaho, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York (2), Ohio (2), Oklahoma, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin). The organizations were selected from a total of 542 applicants.
In addition to these new grants, 16 programs received continuing grants first announced in 2019. Together, these programs support underserved youth in 24 states and the District of Columbia. The grants mark the fourth year of awards made under the Foundation’s Aim High education initiative, and this year’s grants bring the total awarded under the program to $4.8 million.
The grant to UYLC will support Botvin LifeSkills Training (LST) which is an evidence-based substance abuse and violence prevention program. LST has been extensively tested and proven effective at reducing tobacco, alcohol, opioid, and illicit drug use by as much as 80%. Long-term follow-up studies show it produces prevention effects that are durable and long- lasting. Strengthening Families Program (SFP) is an evidence-based family skills training program found to significantly improve parenting skills and family relationships, reduce problem behaviors, delinquency and alcohol and drug abuse in children and to improve social competencies and school performance.
Eating a balanced diet and exercising regularly is another way of preventing drug and alcohol addiction. Being healthy and active makes it easier for people to deal with life stresses. This in turn, reduces temptation to rely on drugs and alcohol to deal with stress. Funding will allow for a healthy meal and prep class one time per week.
“We are excited to receive this funding to help us expand our prevention efforts in the community,” said Sharlene Johnson, UYLC Executive Director, “our Teen Center is essential to youth safety, especially in these uncertain times related to COVID, and we are happy to be able to add expanded programming through this partnership.”
“Students and families are facing immense hardships as a result of COVID-19 and they need additional academic and social emotional support now more than ever,” said Marlyn Torres, senior program officer, New York Life Foundation. “Middle school students benefit greatly from the support and engaging opportunities provided by afterschool and summer programs, so it’s critical that these programs have the funding and flexibility to continue this important work.”
Research has shown that for under-resourced students, additional learning time in the form of high-quality afterschool, expanded day and summer programs leads to greater academic achievement, better school attendance and higher engagement. Further, a successful transition from 8th to 9th grade – middle school to high school in most cases – is particularly critical to student success.
This year’s grant applicants were asked to submit plans for supporting youth in expanded or enhanced ways to help them successfully transition to high school. As in years past, applicants seeking one-year, $15,000 grants had a special focus: supporting opioid misuse prevention. Across the country, in communities struggling with the misuse of opioids and other substances, afterschool and summer learning programs are playing a critical role by fostering protective factors, increasing resilience among young people, supporting positive youth development, and reducing risk factors among children and youth.
Grants will help programs build protective and preventive factors, reduce risk factors for youth and provide other supports for young people and families impacted by substance misuse and the opioid epidemic.
