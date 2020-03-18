The safety of our teens and staff are of upmost importance to us. In accordance with the new national guidelines surrounding COVID19 the Teen Center will be closed beginning March 17. We will open as soon as we possibly can, based on guidance from the CDC and our local health department.
This is not a decision we make lightly, as we know we provide a valuable and needed service to our community, and are especially needed in times like these. However, we feel as community leaders we must lead by example and abide by standards set by the people who know what’s best in these situations.
Our staff will be meeting to develop ideas of holding virtual activities with our teens, so stay tuned.
If you have any further questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out to me 208-743-0392 or upriverylc@gmail.com
