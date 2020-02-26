The annual Uniontown Sausage Feed is just around the corner on Sunday, March 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This event has been put on since 1954 by volunteers from the community and lately with the help of local ROTC groups. The net proceeds going to operating the Uniontown Community Building. Between 1500 and 2000 sausage dinners are prepared with sausage handmade by community residents from a secret recipe.
It’s some of the best sausage in the region. All you can eat sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, applesauce, pickles, roll and topped off with a slice of pie. The cost is $13 ages 12-6: $9, and under 6 $2.
Music will be provided by Bodie Dominguez and the Beer Garden Cost is adults?
The Uniontown Community is located on Hwy 195 in Uniontown, WA.
