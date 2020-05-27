Due to a recent change in University policy, all workshops scheduled for June will be offered over the internet only.
Some workshops, and field portions of workshops, may be offered live later in the year depending on the progress of the pandemic and University policy.
We understand that many of our clients do not have the internet capability to attend an on-line workshop. We will do our best to provide printed materials to these clients and answer questions by phone until we are able to have live events.
For those that have a computer, but not sufficient internet speed to live stream video, we can mail a recording of the internet-based program on a thumb drive, for a $5 charge to cover the cost of the drive and mailing. We appreciate your patience.
