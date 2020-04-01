To Our Extension Clients:
While we have rescheduled our workshops that were to be held in March and April until late May and June, we are developing the ability to deliver our programs and information by alternate means in case we are not able to have in-person meetings by the rescheduled dates.
We are also developing plans to maintain contact with our clients and provide them with information during pandemic restrictions when the office is closed.
I want to assure everyone that we will do everything possible to maintain our regular service of conducting educational programs and providing clients with information and consultation, but that these will be delivered in a different way than they have in the past for the duration of the pandemic restrictions.
Given that much of our communication and educational services will be delivered via email and through the internet rather than by mail or in-person visits to our office, please send us your email address if you want to remain connected to our services and information. Please send your email to: clearwater@uidaho.edu. Note: if you are already on our email distribution list you can disregard this.
You will be added to our current email distribution list and will get periodic communications from our office as well as notice of upcoming virtual and other events.
Even with our office closed you can still call our office number (208-476-4434) and we will retrieve voice mail messages remotely and get back to you.
Clearwater County 4-H will continue to accept member enrollments via https://id.4honline.com. Virtual meetings and activities will be offered soon. Please feel free to contact the 4-H office at 208-476-8964 for more information.
Please follow the social distancing recommendations and directives from the governor and the Health District to protect yourself and others.
