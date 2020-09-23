According to a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) report, on Thursday, Sept. 17 at approximately 1:20 p.m., CCSO responded to a two vehicle accident, along with Orofino Ambulance and Rescue 3, at mile marker 9 on Cavendish Highway in Lenore. The crash involved a white 2016 Ford F150 driven by Scott Feldman, 61, of Clearwater County, and a tractor-trailer being driven by Lowell Smith Jr. of Lane County, OR. The vehicles collided on a corner section of the highway. No injuries were reported. Investigation of the crash is still ongoing.
