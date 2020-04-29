The annual Twin Ridge Rural Fire District Roadside Cleanup day on April 25, brought 16 members and friends of the Twin Ridge Fire Department together to clean-up the Fire District. This ambitious group picked up 25 garbage bags of roadside trash and aluminum cans totaling 500 pounds along roads within the Fire District and roads accessing it.
Nine of the participants spread out along ten miles of the Dent Bridge road and cleaned it all the way to town. The one mile of road from Wixson Heights to town yielded 200 pounds of trash, including many bags of litter, a full bag of aluminum cans, miscellaneous car and boat trailer parts and a table.
In light of the COVID-19 virus, this year’s event was modified to eliminate socializing, encourage physical distancing, and to forego our annual potluck and barbecue.
The Twin Ridge Fire Department would like to thank all those who helped. We all are looking forward to a barbecue and a more social event next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.