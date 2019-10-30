This is to notify the public that the members of the Joint School District 171 Board of Education will be gathered at the ISBA Conference in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho on Nov. 6 through the Nov. 8, for the purpose of education and training.
Statutes require that the public is notified of the gathering of board members that would represent a quorum. No items of discussion or action are planned for this training event. A report of the training will be discussed at the next regular board of education meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.