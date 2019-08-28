Treasurer Dawn Erlewine discussed the Local Government Investment Pool from the Office of the Idaho State Treasurer and the unclaimed property for Clearwater County Claimable Properties at the Aug. 19 Board of Clearwater County Commissioners meeting. Erlewine attended the Treasurer’s Conference last week in Ketchum.
Jenne Jasper, IT Administrator, and Danny Santiago met with the Board for a report on the Department happenings.
The Board approved and signed the Express Personnel paperwork.
Michelle Bly, Regional Manager/Principal for TD&H Engineering met with the Board to discuss the ADA updates.
A Planning & Zoning update was given by Bobbi Kaufman. A P & Z Hearing was held Aug. 21.
Road & Bridge employees Rudy Knapik, Ted Brown and Brittanie Payton reported on the road crew work.
The Board approved the ordering for the bulk de-icing salt.
The Board approved expense claims.
There was one executive session held to discuss indigents that are exempt from disclosure. Present were Chairman Rick Winkel and Commissioners John Smith and Mike Ryan.
